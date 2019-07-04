  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Children’s festival in Yilan,Taiwan to make a splash July 6 – Aug. 18

The annual festival is popular with kids looking for aquatic adventure

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/04 17:39
Facebook @yicfff photo

Facebook @yicfff photo

Water ride in Dongshan River Water Park

Water ride in Dongshan River Water Park (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 Yilan International Children’s Folklore & Folkgame Festival (YICFFF) will kick off at Dongshan River Water Park (冬山河親水公園) in Yilan County on Saturday (July 6).

Visitors are invited to experience the fun -- for free -- on Friday (July 5) starting at 3 p.m., according to the official website. The festival will take place between July 6 and August 18.

Now in its 24th year, the event has adopted the theme of “metamorphosis,” with a colorful butterfly as its main visual design. A summer highlight in northeastern Taiwan, the festival will feature performances, games, exhibitions, and exchanges, writes the Central News Agency.

Much to the delight of kids, festival hours this year have been extended from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m, with two hours added to accommodate dancing water shows in the evening.

Befitting the theme of transformation, water park rides are designed with butterfly features. Motor-boating racing, yachting, canoeing, VR games, and much more promise to bring visitors summertime refreshment and excitement, say organizers.
Yilan International Children’s Folklore & Folkgame Festival
Dongshan River Water Park
YICFFF

RELATED ARTICLES

Children's folklore festival kicks off in Taiwan's Yilan
Children's folklore festival kicks off in Taiwan's Yilan
2018/07/07 18:20