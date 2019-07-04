TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 Yilan International Children’s Folklore & Folkgame Festival (YICFFF) will kick off at Dongshan River Water Park (冬山河親水公園) in Yilan County on Saturday (July 6).

Visitors are invited to experience the fun -- for free -- on Friday (July 5) starting at 3 p.m., according to the official website. The festival will take place between July 6 and August 18.

Now in its 24th year, the event has adopted the theme of “metamorphosis,” with a colorful butterfly as its main visual design. A summer highlight in northeastern Taiwan, the festival will feature performances, games, exhibitions, and exchanges, writes the Central News Agency.

Much to the delight of kids, festival hours this year have been extended from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m, with two hours added to accommodate dancing water shows in the evening.

Befitting the theme of transformation, water park rides are designed with butterfly features. Motor-boating racing, yachting, canoeing, VR games, and much more promise to bring visitors summertime refreshment and excitement, say organizers.