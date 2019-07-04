Taipei (Taiwan News) – According to a senior analyst of Chinese issues at the Washington D.C.-based think-tank, the Center for Strategic International Studies (CSIS), senior officials of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are very dissatisfied with how Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) has been handling cross-strait issues.

Based on information gleaned from insider sources in China, CSIS researcher Bonnie Glaser claims that senior PLA generals are very unhappy with Xi’s leadership and the current leadership and policies of the Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO). Glaser’s remarks were made during an event hosted by another D.C.-based think-tank, the Heritage Foundation on July 2.

The forum was entitled “Cross-Strait Relations: Present Challenges and Future Developments,” and was also attended by the Minister of Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), Chen Ming-tong (陳明通).

Glaser stated that most Chinese leaders believe that time is on their side with the regards to Taiwan, however she said that Xi Jinping may be coming under increasing pressure from figures in the military to take more decisive action on Taiwan.

She also suggested that some figures within the CCP and PLA who are critical of Xi may be using the Taiwan issue simply for leverage to put pressure on what they perceive to be one of Xi’s weak points.

While some have voiced concern that China may resort to the use force to annex Taiwan if current incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen wins re-election in January 2020, Glaser takes a different perspective. According to her, Xi Jinping is not likely to act out or attack Taiwan following another Tsai victory.

Glaser suggests instead that the Chinese government and Xi Jinping are still confident that they have the advantage of Time.

Chen Ming-tong, in his opening keynote address at the forum remarked that Taiwan will never accept the “One Country, Two systems” proposal of Beijing. As articulated by Tsai Ing-wen, this understanding has been dubbed the “Taiwan Consensus,” according to Chen.

To view the event’s proceedings, check out the full recording of the forum on the Heritage Foundation’s YouTube page.

Following the forum, CSIS released the following informational video, in which Bonnie Glaser discusses the current relations and tensions between Taiwan and China.