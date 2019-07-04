TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An 8th Army Command sergeant and member of the Paiwan tribe has been praised by netizens for bravely stepping in to help subdue and restrain a crazed passenger who inflicted a lethal knife wound on a police officer on Wednesday evening (July 3).

On Wednesday evening, a 54-year-old man surnamed Cheng (鄭) boarded the TRA Tze-Chiang Limited Express (自強號) in Tainan and sat in carriage No. 3, reported Liberty Times. When the conductor began inspecting tickets, he found that Cheng had not purchased a ticket.

Cheng promised that he would buy a ticket when it stopped at Chiayi Station. Unexpectedly, when the train arrived at Chiayi Station, the man moved to carriage No. 4.



Lo Wei restraining Cheng. (Facebook image)

When the conductor questioned Cheng, an argument ensued and the conductor called the police. When a 26-year-old police officer surnamed Lee (李) Lee and another officer surnamed Lu (呂) boarded the train at 8:42 p.m., Cheng suddenly burst out into a violent rage, pulled out a fruit knife, and stabbed Lee with it, according to the report.

Since videos and photos of the incident have gone viral on social media, including the heroic acts of a man dressed in black whom they dubbed "Brave Volunteer Brother." In videos of the incident that spread across social media, the man can be seen joining with the conductor, police officers, and other railway staff in helping to initially pin Cheng down.

Later the man can be seen putting Cheng's left shoulder in a lock as a police officer controlled the suspect's right shoulder. Further footage shows the volunteer pinning Cheng down to the ground with his knee, while another man restrains Cheng's hands.



Lo placing knee on Cheng's shoulder to keep him in place. (Facebook photo)

Although he initially eschewed requests to be interviewed by the media, netizens tracked his identity down as a 29-year-old Sergeant squad leader of the 3rd Battalion of the 8th Army Command's 333rd Brigade, reported UDN. The 8th Army Command identified the man as Lo Wei (羅偉) and said that he is a member of the Paiwan indigenous tribe from Chunri Township in Pingtung County.

Lo was headed north to visit his mother in Taichung last night while on vacation when the incident occurred. Lo said that he was concerned that the suspect would continue to attack other people and felt obliged to join in the effort to subdue the berserk passenger.

After the crisis was over, Lo left the scene without leaving his name or contact information. The military did not know of the incident until this morning when videos of him began to spread like wildfire.



Lo Wei (left) helping to keep Cheng pinned down. (Facebook image)

Lo said he believed that soldiers should do their duty to help protect people. He preferred to keep a low profile and was reluctant to be interviewed, according to the report.