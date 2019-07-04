TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan joins South Korea, Vietnam, and Bangladesh as a victor in the protracted trade battle between China and the United States, according to reports.

The U.S. imported 12 percent fewer products year-on-year from China during the first five months of 2019, CNN reported on July 3. Imports from Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, and South Korea rose by 36 percent, 23 percent, 14 percent, and 12 percent, respectively, in that period, statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau showed.

The figures reflect a continuing trend in which U.S. companies are shifting from China to other suppliers in Asia so as to dodge tariffs slapped on Chinese goods by the Trump administration, the report said. Prices of consumer goods made in China, such as suitcases, bicycles, washing machines, dishwashers, have increased as a result of the tariffs, CNN noted.

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested last week at the G20 summit in Japan that talks with China are to be resumed, but whether the détente will lead to constructive results in the coming months remains to be seen. CNN pointed out that it is unclear whether companies are relocating production to locations outside of China or rerouting goods before they are exported to the U.S. to circumvent tariffs.

Vietnam has pledged to crack down on illegal exporters which relabel goods of Chinese origin as being “made in Vietnam.” The Vietnamese government said that such falsifying of products' origins occurs mostly in the sectors of seafood, agriculture, textiles, timber, metal, and timber, among others, wrote Reuters.