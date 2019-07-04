TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With the launch of the Fasbee Inc. e-commerce service in Taiwan, Taiwanese consumers will now have much easier access to products from small and independent Japanese clothing designers.

The company, Fasbee, was incorporated in March as an online platform that cooperates with Japanese designers hoping to share their products with a wider market.

To entice customers to jump aboard the service, Fasbee is offering free shipping from Japan to Taiwan and Hong Kong through mid-July, reports the Mainichi Shimbun.

This company launched its online service on July 2, and is aiming to specifically target potential customers in Taiwan and Hong Kong during its opening weeks, according to reports.

The platform has been launched with the expectation that Taiwanese shoppers interested in the newest fashion trends are willing to pay a bit more for quality designs from up and coming Japanese designers.

Fasbee Inc. is a joint venture 51 percent owned by Beenos Inc. and 49 percent owned by the e-commerce company Fashion-Co-Lab. According to the press release, they aim to making shopping for Japanese apparel easier for customers throughout the world and aim to become the world’s top e-commerce site for fashion apparel.

Promoting its service as “the first and only global fashion e-commerce site to purchase Japanese brand apparel,” Fasbee provides a sales platform for over 350 Japanese brands, most of which do not have any overseas presence. Services are available in Japanese, Mandarin, as well as English.

The company’s press release states that products are marketed at the same price on Fasbee’s site as they are in Japanese retailers. Fasbee also emphasizes that they have optimized their shipping process to meet global demand, providing delivery to most global locations within four to seven days.

Check out the wide variety of apparel, accessories, and home interior items available to order on the Fasbee website.