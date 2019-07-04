TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – For the second year in a row, a Taiwanese artist has been named champion in the annual Qualatex ColorQuest balloon design contest hosted by the U.S. company.

This year, the first place winner was Taipei resident Che Yu Wu (吳哲宇), whose balloon design titled “Dragon King” delighted the judges at the competition.

Che used the company's chrome gold balloons to form the dragon's body, adding a few orange balloons for its eyes and belly.

Qualatex is one of the premier balloon manufacturers in the United States and regularly hosts competitions to promote interest in balloon art.

The next contest, in which contestants will use chrome mauve balloons, is currently open for submissions.

In last year's Qualatex balloon competition, a 25-year-old balloon artist from Taichung, Sung Chun-lin (宋俊霖), won first place. His creation, a blue whale representing Taiwan, was constructed from 170 balloons and took 12 hours of labor.