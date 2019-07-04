  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/04 14:09
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 78 322 64 110 .342
Devers Bos 83 329 64 108 .328
Polanco Min 81 337 56 107 .318
TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317
Alberto Bal 71 263 22 83 .316
Brantley Hou 82 323 42 100 .310
Merrifield KC 87 365 60 113 .310
Andrus Tex 75 310 47 95 .306
Moncada ChW 76 295 47 90 .305
MCabrera Det 76 269 19 81 .301
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Encarnacion, New York, 24; Bregman, Houston, 23; Soler, Kansas City, 23; GSanchez, New York, 23; MChapman, Oakland, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; 4 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 63; Abreu, Chicago, 63; Trout, Los Angeles, 61; LeMahieu, New York, 61; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Bogaerts, Boston, 58; Devers, Boston, 58; Soler, Kansas City, 57; Bregman, Houston, 55; Encarnacion, New York, 55.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 11-2; German, New York, 10-2; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-4; Lynn, Texas, 10-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-7; Cashner, Baltimore, 8-3; Fiers, Oakland, 8-3.