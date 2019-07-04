Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|200
|010
|002—5
|6
|0
|Chicago
|110
|202
|10x—7
|12
|0
Norris, Farmer (6), Hardy (7), Austin Adams (8) and J.Hicks; Cease, Marshall (6), Aaron Bummer (8), Herrera (9), Alex Colome (9) and James McCann. W_Cease 1-0. L_Norris 2-8. Sv_Alex Colome (19). HRs_Detroit, Candelario (3).
___
|Boston
|002
|100
|000—3
|8
|0
|Toronto
|001
|202
|01x—6
|11
|0
Sale, Walden (6), Wright (8) and Vazquez; Phelps, Waguespack (2), Mayza (7), Hudson (7), Giles (9) and D.Jansen. W_Waguespack 1-0. L_Sale 3-8. Sv_Giles (13). HRs_Boston, Vazquez (13). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (15), Drury (7), Jansen (6).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|300
|006—9
|11
|2
|Tampa Bay
|001
|101
|003—6
|11
|1
Means, Givens (8), Bleier (9), Armstrong (9) and Sisco, Severino; Stanek, Pruitt (2), Poche (7), Alvarado (9), Kittredge (9) and Zunino. W_Givens 1-4. L_Alvarado 0-5. Sv_Armstrong (2). HRs_Baltimore, Nunez (19), Ruiz (5). Tampa Bay, Brosseau (1).
___
|Los Angeles
|004
|002
|000—6
|12
|1
|Texas
|001
|010
|000—2
|4
|0
Barria, J.Anderson (6), Buttrey (7), Bedrosian (8), H.Robles (9) and Garneau; Jurado, Valdez (7), C.Martin (9) and Federowicz. W_Barria 3-2. L_Jurado 5-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout 2 (24). Texas, Federowicz (3).
___
|Cleveland
|001
|100
|020—4
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Clevinger, Goody (7), Hand (9) and Perez; Duffy, McCarthy (7), Hill (8), W.Peralta (9) and Maldonado. W_Clevinger 2-2. L_Duffy 3-5. HRs_Cleveland, Santana (19), Perez (15).
___
|Detroit
|002
|020
|100
|100—6
|12
|0
|Chicago
|100
|010
|300
|103—9
|10
|1
Alexander, Alcantara (6), Stumpf (7), Cisnero (7), J.Jimenez (9), Greene (10), N.Ramirez (11) and Bo.Wilson; Detwiler, Minaya (7), Aaron Bummer (8), Alex Colome (9), Fulmer (10), Osich (11), J.Ruiz (12) and Collins. W_J.Ruiz 1-1. L_N.Ramirez 3-3. HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (9). Chicago, Cordell 2 (5), Abreu (20), Moncada 2 (16).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|200
|002
|100—5
|10
|0
|New York
|100
|000
|000—1
|7
|1
German, Green (7), Cortes Jr. (9) and G.Sanchez; J.Vargas, Font (6), Matz (7), Gsellman (8), Familia (9) and Ramos. W_German 10-2. L_J.Vargas 3-4. HRs_New York, Gregorius (4), Urshela (7). New York, McNeil (7).
___
|Houston
|112
|000
|000—4
|6
|0
|Colorado
|100
|000
|100—2
|7
|0
Miley, Devenski (7), McHugh (7), H.Rondon (8), R.Osuna (9) and Chirinos; Lambert, Bettis (6), Diaz (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta, Wolters. W_Miley 7-4. L_Lambert 2-1. Sv_R.Osuna (19). HRs_Houston, Bregman (23), Gurriel (11).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|005—5
|9
|0
|Seattle
|000
|011
|000—2
|5
|0
Wainwright, T.Webb (6), Brebbia (6), Miller (9), C.Martinez (9) and Molina; Leake, Austin Adams (8), Elias (9) and T.Murphy. W_Brebbia 2-3. L_Austin Adams 1-1. HRs_St. Louis, Edman (3). Seattle, Moore (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|1
|Washington
|000
|002
|01x—3
|7
|0
Alcantara, J.Garcia (6), Chen (8) and Holaday, Alfaro; Strasburg, Rodney (8), Doolittle (9) and Gomes. W_Strasburg 10-4. L_Alcantara 4-8. Sv_Doolittle (19). HRs_Washington, Adams (13), Dozier (13).
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|11x—3
|8
|1
Chacin, Jeffress (7), A.Wilkerson (8) and Pina; Gray, R.Iglesias (9) and Casali. W_Gray 5-5. L_Chacin 3-9. Sv_R.Iglesias (15). HRs_Cincinnati, Puig (19).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|000—2
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|306
|00x—9
|10
|0
Pivetta, Nicasio (6), R.Suarez (7), Hammer (8) and Realmuto; Br.Wilson, Newcomb (7), J.Webb (9) and Flowers. W_Br.Wilson 1-0. L_Pivetta 4-3. HRs_Philadelphia, Harper (16). Atlanta, Donaldson (16), Riley (15), Joyce (3).
___
|Chicago
|010
|110
|200—5
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|301
|002—6
|11
|1
Darvish, Kintzler (7), Strop (8), Kimbrel (9) and Caratini; Archer, Feliz (6), Liriano (7), Neverauskas (8), R.Rodriguez (9) and Stallings, E.Diaz. W_R.Rodriguez 3-3. L_Kimbrel 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Baez (22), Caratini 2 (4). Pittsburgh, Bell (26), Cabrera (5).
___
|San Francisco
|003
|004
|000—7
|9
|0
|San Diego
|021
|100
|010—5
|11
|0
S.Anderson, Gott (5), Moronta (6), S.Dyson (7), Watson (8), W.Smith (9) and Vogt; Quantrill, Wieck (5), Perdomo (5), Stammen (7), Wingenter (8), Erlin (9) and Hedges, Mejia. W_Gott 5-0. L_Perdomo 1-1. Sv_W.Smith (22). HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (11), Dickerson (3). San Diego, Renfroe (25), Tatis Jr. (12).
___
|Arizona
|000
|200
|101
|0—4
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|030
|000
|001
|1—5
|10
|0
M.Kelly, Andriese (7), Chafin (7), Holland (9), Hirano (9), Lopez (10) and C.Kelly; Buehler, P.Baez (8), K.Jansen (9), J.Kelly (10) and Barnes, R.Martin. W_J.Kelly 3-3. L_Lopez 1-2. HRs_Arizona, Walker (15), Kelly (10). Los Angeles, Bellinger 2 (29).