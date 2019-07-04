SAN DIEGO (AP) — One of the U.S. military's most significant war crimes cases ended with a decorated Navy SEAL walking out of court a free man after acknowledging moral and ethical mistakes, including posing in photographs with the body of an Islamic State captive he was cleared of killing.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher will spend no time in jail for the only charge he was convicted of — posing with a human casualty because of time served in pre-trial custody.

The jury also asked that his rank be reduced, hurting his pension and benefits as he prepares to retire from the service.

The sentence will not go into effect until it is approved by the commanding officer overseeing the court-martial. Gallagher's lawyers plan to appeal the punishment.