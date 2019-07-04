Damage to the Legislative Council following a break-in by protesters is seen during a media tour, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Hong Kong. Chinese chara
Damage to the Legislative Council following a break-in by protesters is seen during a media tour, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Hong Kong. Characters re
Damage to the offices of the Legislative Council following a break-in by protesters is seen during a media tour, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Hong Kong
A man carries an umbrella in the rain as he passes posters and banners placed by protesters on the wall outside the Legislative Council building in Ho
Damage to the Legislative Council following a break-in by protesters is seen during a media tour, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Joh
A man stands behind a sticker that reads "No to extradition law" on a glass panel covered by egg stains at the Legislative Council building in Hong Ko
Workers load barriers used by protesters into a truck near the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. A pro-democracy law
A worker is reflected on a broken glass panel damaged by protesters at the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. A pro-d
HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmaker is expressing fears that the situation could worsen after police announced the arrests of more than a dozen people following protests earlier this week.
Legislative Council member Claudia Mo said Thursday that a massive police round-up could trigger a negative reaction among the youthful protesters.
Police have arrested 12 people who tried to disrupt a ceremony Monday marking the anniversary of Hong Kong's return from Britain to China in 1997. Another person was arrested for involvement in the storming of the legislature building that night.
A second pro-democracy lawmaker told reporters that the legislature would not be able to meet for three months because of the extensive damage by the protesters. Helena Wong says that the fire prevention and electronic voting systems were destroyed.