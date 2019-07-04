  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/04 12:05
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 55 29 .655
Tampa Bay 50 37 .575
Boston 45 41 .523 11
Toronto 33 54 .379 23½
Baltimore 25 61 .291 31
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 53 31 .631
Cleveland 47 38 .553
Chicago 41 42 .494 11½
Detroit 27 54 .333 24½
Kansas City 29 58 .333 25½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 55 32 .632
Oakland 47 39 .547
Texas 46 40 .535
Los Angeles 44 43 .506 11
Seattle 38 51 .427 18

___

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Boston 10, Toronto 6

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 4

Houston 9, Colorado 8

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 5

Oakland 8, Minnesota 6

Seattle 5, St. Louis 4

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5, 1st game

Toronto 6, Boston 3

Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 6

N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 6, 2nd game, 12 innings

Houston 4, Colorado 2

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 3-3) at Kansas City (Bailey 7-6), 1:15 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 8-4) at Oakland (Anderson 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 5-4) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 5-7) at Toronto (Stroman 5-9), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 3-4) at Texas (Lynn 10-4), 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.