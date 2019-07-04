|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|10
|5
|5
|35
|37
|26
|D.C. United
|8
|4
|7
|31
|25
|19
|Montreal
|9
|8
|3
|30
|24
|31
|Atlanta
|9
|7
|2
|29
|24
|20
|New York City FC
|7
|1
|8
|29
|30
|19
|New York
|8
|7
|3
|27
|30
|24
|Toronto FC
|6
|7
|5
|23
|30
|31
|Chicago
|5
|7
|7
|22
|31
|28
|Orlando City
|6
|9
|3
|21
|25
|25
|New England
|5
|8
|5
|20
|20
|35
|Columbus
|5
|11
|2
|17
|16
|27
|Cincinnati
|3
|13
|2
|11
|15
|42
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|12
|2
|4
|40
|44
|15
|LA Galaxy
|10
|7
|1
|31
|24
|22
|Seattle
|8
|5
|5
|29
|27
|24
|Minnesota United
|8
|7
|3
|27
|33
|27
|Houston
|8
|6
|3
|27
|26
|22
|FC Dallas
|7
|7
|5
|26
|27
|25
|San Jose
|7
|7
|4
|25
|29
|30
|Real Salt Lake
|7
|8
|2
|23
|24
|28
|Portland
|6
|8
|2
|20
|25
|28
|Vancouver
|4
|7
|8
|20
|21
|25
|Colorado
|5
|9
|4
|19
|28
|36
|Sporting Kansas City
|4
|7
|7
|19
|28
|34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
|Wednesday, June 26
Philadelphia 1, New England 1, tie
Montreal 2, Portland 1
D.C. United 1, Orlando City 0
Toronto FC 3, Atlanta 2
Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 2, tie
San Jose 2, Houston 0
|Friday, June 28
New York 3, Chicago 1
Colorado 1, Los Angeles FC 0
|Saturday, June 29
Minnesota United 7, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 2, Montreal 1
New York City FC 4, Philadelphia 2
New England 2, Houston 1
Orlando City 2, Columbus 0
Toronto FC 1, D.C. United 1, tie
Real Salt Lake 2, Sporting Kansas City 0
San Jose 3, LA Galaxy 0
Seattle 1, Vancouver 0
|Sunday, June 30
Portland 1, FC Dallas 0
|Wednesday, July 3
New York City FC 3, Seattle 0
Philadelphia 3, Orlando City 1
Chicago 5, Atlanta 1
Minnesota United 3, San Jose 1
Los Angeles FC 5, Sporting Kansas City 1
Houston 4, New York 0
Columbus at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, July 4
D.C. United at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
New England at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Toronto FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 6
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, July 7
New York at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
Portland at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.