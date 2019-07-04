Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Detroit 200 010 002—5 6 0 Chicago 110 202 10x—7 12 0

Norris, Farmer (6), Hardy (7), A.Adams (8) and J.Hicks; Cease, Marshall (6), Bummer (8), Herrera (9), Colome (9) and McCann. W_Cease 1-0. L_Norris 2-8. Sv_Colome (19). HRs_Detroit, Candelario (3).

___

Boston 002 100 000—3 8 0 Toronto 001 202 01x—6 11 0

Sale, Walden (6), Wright (8) and Vazquez; Phelps, Waguespack (2), Mayza (7), Hudson (7), Giles (9) and Jansen. W_Waguespack 1-0. L_Sale 3-8. Sv_Giles (13). HRs_Boston, Vazquez (13). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (15), Drury (7), Jansen (6).

___

Baltimore 000 300 006—9 11 2 Tampa Bay 001 101 003—6 11 1

Means, Givens (8), Bleier (9), Armstrong (9) and Sisco, Severino; Stanek, Pruitt (2), Poche (7), Alvarado (9), Kittredge (9) and Zunino. W_Givens 1-4. L_Alvarado 0-5. Sv_Armstrong (2). HRs_Baltimore, Nunez (19), Ruiz (5). Tampa Bay, Brosseau (1).

___

Los Angeles 004 002 000—6 12 1 Texas 001 010 000—2 4 0

Barria, J.Anderson (6), Buttrey (7), Bedrosian (8), H.Robles (9) and Garneau; Jurado, Valdez (7), C.Martin (9) and Federowicz. W_Barria 3-2. L_Jurado 5-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout 2 (24). Texas, Federowicz (3).

___

Cleveland 001 100 020—4 8 0 Kansas City 000 000 000—0 5 0

Clevinger, Goody (7), Hand (9) and Perez; Duffy, McCarthy (7), Hill (8), Peralta (9) and Maldonado. W_Clevinger 2-2. L_Duffy 3-5. HRs_Cleveland, Santana (19), Perez (15).

___

INTERLEAGUE New York 200 002 100—5 10 0 New York 100 000 000—1 7 1

German, Green (7), Cortes Jr. (9) and G.Sanchez; Vargas, Font (6), Matz (7), Gsellman (8), Familia (9) and Ramos. W_German 10-2. L_Vargas 3-4. HRs_New York, Gregorius (4), Urshela (7). New York, McNeil (7).

___

Houston 112 000 000—4 6 0 Colorado 100 000 100—2 7 0

Miley, Devenski (7), McHugh (7), H.Rondon (8), R.Osuna (9) and Chirinos; Lambert, Bettis (6), Diaz (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta, Wolters. W_Miley 7-4. L_Lambert 2-1. Sv_R.Osuna (19). HRs_Houston, Bregman (23), Gurriel (11).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Miami 000 000 001—1 6 1 Washington 000 002 01x—3 7 0

Alcantara, J.Garcia (6), Chen (8) and Holaday, Alfaro; Strasburg, Rodney (8), Doolittle (9) and Gomes. W_Strasburg 10-4. L_Alcantara 4-8. Sv_Doolittle (19). HRs_Washington, Adams (13), Dozier (13).

___

Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 4 0 Cincinnati 010 000 11x—3 8 1

Chacin, Jeffress (7), A.Wilkerson (8) and Pina; Gray, R.Iglesias (9) and Casali. W_Gray 5-5. L_Chacin 3-9. Sv_R.Iglesias (15). HRs_Cincinnati, Puig (19).

___

Philadelphia 000 002 000—2 6 1 Atlanta 000 306 00x—9 10 0

Pivetta, Nicasio (6), R.Suarez (7), Hammer (8) and Realmuto; Wilson, Newcomb (7), Webb (9) and Flowers. W_Wilson 1-0. L_Pivetta 4-3. HRs_Philadelphia, Harper (16). Atlanta, Donaldson (16), Riley (15), Joyce (3).

___

Chicago 010 110 200—5 9 0 Pittsburgh 000 301 002—6 11 1

Darvish, Kintzler (7), Strop (8), Kimbrel (9) and Caratini; Archer, Feliz (6), Liriano (7), Neverauskas (8), R.Rodriguez (9) and Stallings, E.Diaz. W_R.Rodriguez 3-3. L_Kimbrel 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Baez (22), Caratini 2 (4). Pittsburgh, Bell (26), Cabrera (5).