Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|200
|010
|002—5
|6
|0
|Chicago
|110
|202
|10x—7
|12
|0
Norris, Farmer (6), Hardy (7), A.Adams (8) and J.Hicks; Cease, Marshall (6), Bummer (8), Herrera (9), Colome (9) and McCann. W_Cease 1-0. L_Norris 2-8. Sv_Colome (19). HRs_Detroit, Candelario (3).
___
|Boston
|002
|100
|000—3
|8
|0
|Toronto
|001
|202
|01x—6
|11
|0
Sale, Walden (6), Wright (8) and Vazquez; Phelps, Waguespack (2), Mayza (7), Hudson (7), Giles (9) and Jansen. W_Waguespack 1-0. L_Sale 3-8. Sv_Giles (13). HRs_Boston, Vazquez (13). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (15), Drury (7), Jansen (6).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|300
|006—9
|11
|2
|Tampa Bay
|001
|101
|003—6
|11
|1
Means, Givens (8), Bleier (9), Armstrong (9) and Sisco, Severino; Stanek, Pruitt (2), Poche (7), Alvarado (9), Kittredge (9) and Zunino. W_Givens 1-4. L_Alvarado 0-5. Sv_Armstrong (2). HRs_Baltimore, Nunez (19), Ruiz (5). Tampa Bay, Brosseau (1).
___
|Los Angeles
|004
|002
|000—6
|12
|1
|Texas
|001
|010
|000—2
|4
|0
Barria, J.Anderson (6), Buttrey (7), Bedrosian (8), H.Robles (9) and Garneau; Jurado, Valdez (7), C.Martin (9) and Federowicz. W_Barria 3-2. L_Jurado 5-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout 2 (24). Texas, Federowicz (3).
___
|Cleveland
|001
|100
|020—4
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Clevinger, Goody (7), Hand (9) and Perez; Duffy, McCarthy (7), Hill (8), Peralta (9) and Maldonado. W_Clevinger 2-2. L_Duffy 3-5. HRs_Cleveland, Santana (19), Perez (15).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|200
|002
|100—5
|10
|0
|New York
|100
|000
|000—1
|7
|1
German, Green (7), Cortes Jr. (9) and G.Sanchez; Vargas, Font (6), Matz (7), Gsellman (8), Familia (9) and Ramos. W_German 10-2. L_Vargas 3-4. HRs_New York, Gregorius (4), Urshela (7). New York, McNeil (7).
___
|Houston
|112
|000
|000—4
|6
|0
|Colorado
|100
|000
|100—2
|7
|0
Miley, Devenski (7), McHugh (7), H.Rondon (8), R.Osuna (9) and Chirinos; Lambert, Bettis (6), Diaz (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta, Wolters. W_Miley 7-4. L_Lambert 2-1. Sv_R.Osuna (19). HRs_Houston, Bregman (23), Gurriel (11).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|1
|Washington
|000
|002
|01x—3
|7
|0
Alcantara, J.Garcia (6), Chen (8) and Holaday, Alfaro; Strasburg, Rodney (8), Doolittle (9) and Gomes. W_Strasburg 10-4. L_Alcantara 4-8. Sv_Doolittle (19). HRs_Washington, Adams (13), Dozier (13).
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|11x—3
|8
|1
Chacin, Jeffress (7), A.Wilkerson (8) and Pina; Gray, R.Iglesias (9) and Casali. W_Gray 5-5. L_Chacin 3-9. Sv_R.Iglesias (15). HRs_Cincinnati, Puig (19).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|000—2
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|306
|00x—9
|10
|0
Pivetta, Nicasio (6), R.Suarez (7), Hammer (8) and Realmuto; Wilson, Newcomb (7), Webb (9) and Flowers. W_Wilson 1-0. L_Pivetta 4-3. HRs_Philadelphia, Harper (16). Atlanta, Donaldson (16), Riley (15), Joyce (3).
___
|Chicago
|010
|110
|200—5
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|301
|002—6
|11
|1
Darvish, Kintzler (7), Strop (8), Kimbrel (9) and Caratini; Archer, Feliz (6), Liriano (7), Neverauskas (8), R.Rodriguez (9) and Stallings, E.Diaz. W_R.Rodriguez 3-3. L_Kimbrel 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Baez (22), Caratini 2 (4). Pittsburgh, Bell (26), Cabrera (5).