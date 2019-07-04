CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — The Christchurch-based Crusaders made two injury-enforced changes on Thursday to their starting lineup for Saturday's Super Rugby final against Argentina's Jaguares.

All Blacks center Ryan Crotty and lock Scott Barrett are unavailable after sustaining hand injuries in last weekend's semifinal against the Wellington-based Hurricanes. Crotty has a broken thumb and Barrett a broken index finger.

Mitchell Dunshea will start at lock ahead of former All Black Luke Romano, who has been named on the bench. New All Black Brayden Ennor will start at outside center and Jack Goodhue will move to inside center in a backline reshuffle.

The Crusaders are attempting to win the Super Rugby title for the 10th time and for the third straight year. The Jaguares will play in the final for the first time.

Teams:

Crusaders: David Havili, Sevu Reece, Brayden Ennor, Jack Goodhue, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall; Kieran Read, Matt Todd, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Sam Whitelock (captain), Mitchell Dunshea, Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Will Jordan, Mitchell Hunt, Mitchell Drummond, Jordan Taufua, Luke Romano, Michael Alaalatoa, George Bower, Andrew Makalio.

Jaguares: to be named

