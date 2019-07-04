Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|200
|010
|002—5
|6
|0
|Chicago
|110
|202
|10x—7
|12
|0
Norris, Farmer (6), Hardy (7), A.Adams (8) and Hicks; Cease, Marshall (6), Bummer (8), Herrera (9), Colome (9) and McCann. W_Cease 1-0. L_Norris 2-8. Sv_Colome (19). HRs_Detroit, Candelario (3).
___
|Boston
|002
|100
|000—3
|8
|0
|Toronto
|001
|202
|01x—6
|11
|0
Sale, Walden (6), Wright (8) and Vazquez; Phelps, Waguespack (2), Mayza (7), Hudson (7), Giles (9) and Jansen. W_Waguespack 1-0. L_Sale 3-8. Sv_Giles (13). HRs_Boston, Vazquez (13). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (15), Drury (7), Jansen (6).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|300
|006—9
|11
|2
|Tampa Bay
|001
|101
|003—6
|11
|1
Means, Givens (8), Bleier (9), Armstrong (9) and Sisco, Severino; Stanek, Pruitt (2), Poche (7), Alvarado (9), Kittredge (9) and Zunino. W_Givens 1-4. L_Alvarado 0-5. Sv_Armstrong (2). HRs_Baltimore, Nunez (19), Ruiz (5). Tampa Bay, Brosseau (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|1
|Washington
|000
|002
|01x—3
|7
|0
Alcantara, J.Garcia (6), Chen (8) and Holaday, Alfaro; Strasburg, Rodney (8), Doolittle (9) and Gomes. W_Strasburg 10-4. L_Alcantara 4-8. Sv_Doolittle (19). HRs_Washington, Adams (13), Dozier (13).
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|11x—3
|8
|1
Chacin, Jeffress (7), A.Wilkerson (8) and Pina; Gray, R.Iglesias (9) and Casali. W_Gray 5-5. L_Chacin 3-9. Sv_R.Iglesias (15). HRs_Cincinnati, Puig (19).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|000—2
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|306
|00x—9
|10
|0
Pivetta, Nicasio (6), R.Suarez (7), Hammer (8) and Realmuto; Wilson, Newcomb (7), Webb (9) and Flowers. W_Wilson 1-0. L_Pivetta 4-3. HRs_Philadelphia, Harper (16). Atlanta, Donaldson (16), Riley (15), Joyce (3).