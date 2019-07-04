BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 77 317 62 108 .341 Devers Bos 83 329 64 108 .328 Polanco Min 80 332 55 106 .319 TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317 Alberto Bal 70 258 21 81 .314 Brantley Hou 81 320 41 100 .312 Andrus Tex 74 307 47 95 .309 Merrifield KC 86 361 60 111 .307 Moncada ChW 75 290 45 88 .303 Mancini Bal 80 312 54 94 .301 Home Runs

Encarnacion, New York, 24; Soler, Kansas City, 23; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; Vogelbach, Seattle, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 20.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 63; LeMahieu, New York, 61; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 60; Bogaerts, Boston, 58; Devers, Boston, 58; Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Soler, Kansas City, 57; Encarnacion, New York, 55; 2 tied at 54.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 11-2; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-4; Lynn, Texas, 10-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 9-2; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-7; Cashner, Baltimore, 8-3; Fiers, Oakland, 8-3.