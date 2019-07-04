|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|54
|29
|.651
|—
|Tampa Bay
|50
|36
|.581
|5½
|Boston
|45
|41
|.523
|10½
|Toronto
|33
|54
|.379
|23
|Baltimore
|24
|61
|.282
|31
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|53
|31
|.631
|—
|Cleveland
|46
|38
|.548
|7
|Chicago
|40
|42
|.488
|12
|Detroit
|27
|53
|.338
|24
|Kansas City
|29
|57
|.337
|25
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|54
|32
|.628
|—
|Oakland
|47
|39
|.547
|7
|Texas
|46
|39
|.541
|7½
|Los Angeles
|43
|43
|.500
|11
|Seattle
|38
|51
|.427
|17½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Boston 10, Toronto 6
N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 4
Houston 9, Colorado 8
Cleveland 9, Kansas City 5
Oakland 8, Minnesota 6
Seattle 5, St. Louis 4
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5, 1st game
Toronto 6, Boston 3
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Cleveland (Plesac 3-3) at Kansas City (Bailey 7-6), 1:15 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 8-4) at Oakland (Anderson 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 5-4) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 5-7) at Toronto (Stroman 5-9), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 3-4) at Texas (Lynn 10-4), 8:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Kansas City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.