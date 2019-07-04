TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A police officer suffered a mortal knife wound when he tried to subdue an emotionally unstable passenger on a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train in southwestern Taiwan on Wednesday evening (July 3).

A 26-year-old police officer from the Chiayi County Police Bureau surnamed Lee (李) boarded a TRA Tze-Chiang Limited Express (自強號) train on Wednesday evening to deal with a disturbance caused by an agitated male passenger at the Chiayi Station, reported CNA. During a struggle that ensued with the passenger, Lee suffered a knife wound to his abdomen which exposed his organs.

Lee was immediately rushed to Chia-Yi Christian Hospital, where doctors found that Lee had suffered a 5-cm-long knife wound to his upper abdomen. When Lee arrived at the hospital at 9:10 p.m. last night, Lee had already suffered an out of hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA), but doctors were able to restore his breathing and heartbeat.



Cheng (left, center), Lee (right, center). (Screenshot from Facebook video)

According to the hospital, Lee underwent several hours of emergency surgery that did not end until 4 a.m. Lee was then sent to the intensive care unit, where he later succumbed to his wounds and was declared dead at 8:27 a.m. this morning (July 4), reported CNA.

Police said that a 54-year-old man surnamed Cheng (鄭) boarded the train in Tainan and sat in carriage No. 3, reported Liberty Times. When the conductor began inspecting tickets, he found that Cheng had not purchased a ticket.

Cheng promised that he would buy a ticket when it stopped at Chiayi Station. Unexpectedly, when the train arrived at Chiayi Station, the man moved to carriage No. 4.



Lee being tended to (left). Cheng being restrained (right). (Facebook photos)

When the conductor questioned Cheng, an argument ensued and the conductor called the police. When Lee and another officer surnamed Lu (呂) boarded the train at 8:42 p.m., Cheng suddenly burst out into a violent rage, pulled out a fruit knife, and stabbed Lee with it, according to the report.

Lu then rushed forward and fought with Cheng. During the struggle, Lu managed to wrestle the knife away from Cheng and the conductor joined with him in pinning him down.

After the incident, police began an investigation in the blood-soaked carriage. Passengers were then transferred from TRA Tze-Chiang No. 374 to Changhua, while a special No. 152 train was dispatched, causing delays to some northbound trains.



Cheng being taken away by police. (Facebook image)



Police investigate scene of the crime. (CNA photo)



Cheng (center) being escorted by police. (Chiayi County Police Department photo).

Video of the assault posted on Breaking News Commune (爆料公社). WARNING: some viewers may find the contents of this video disturbing.