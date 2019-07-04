  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/07/04 09:31
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
McNeil NYM 72 271 37 95 .351
Bellinger LAD 83 299 67 103 .344
Blackmon Col 69 301 66 101 .336
Yelich Mil 79 296 66 97 .328
Arenado Col 84 326 61 105 .322
Dahl Col 76 286 55 92 .322
Freeman Atl 85 337 63 104 .309
KMarte Ari 83 338 56 104 .308
Rendon Was 71 264 63 81 .307
Bell Pit 83 320 65 98 .306
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Alonso, New York, 28; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 27; FReyes, San Diego, 25; Bell, Pittsburgh, 25; Renfroe, San Diego, 24; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 24; Freeman, Atlanta, 22; JBaez, Chicago, 21; 9 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 78; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 68; Arenado, Colorado, 67; Yelich, Milwaukee, 67; Freeman, Atlanta, 65; Escobar, Arizona, 65; Alonso, New York, 64; Ozuna, St. Louis, 62; Hosmer, San Diego, 60; Harper, Philadelphia, 59.

Pitching

Woodruff, Milwaukee, 10-2; Strasburg, Washington, 10-4; Soroka, Atlanta, 9-1; Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-2; Greinke, Arizona, 9-3; Fried, Atlanta, 9-3; JGray, Colorado, 9-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 8-1; Marquez, Colorado, 8-3; Scherzer, Washington, 8-5.