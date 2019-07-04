|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|McNeil NYM
|72
|271
|37
|95
|.351
|Bellinger LAD
|83
|299
|67
|103
|.344
|Blackmon Col
|69
|301
|66
|101
|.336
|Yelich Mil
|79
|296
|66
|97
|.328
|Arenado Col
|84
|326
|61
|105
|.322
|Dahl Col
|76
|286
|55
|92
|.322
|Freeman Atl
|85
|337
|63
|104
|.309
|KMarte Ari
|83
|338
|56
|104
|.308
|Rendon Was
|71
|264
|63
|81
|.307
|Bell Pit
|83
|320
|65
|98
|.306
|Home Runs
Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Alonso, New York, 28; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 27; FReyes, San Diego, 25; Bell, Pittsburgh, 25; Renfroe, San Diego, 24; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 24; Freeman, Atlanta, 22; JBaez, Chicago, 21; 9 tied at 20.
|Runs Batted In
Bell, Pittsburgh, 78; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 68; Arenado, Colorado, 67; Yelich, Milwaukee, 67; Freeman, Atlanta, 65; Escobar, Arizona, 65; Alonso, New York, 64; Ozuna, St. Louis, 62; Hosmer, San Diego, 60; Harper, Philadelphia, 59.
|Pitching
Woodruff, Milwaukee, 10-2; Strasburg, Washington, 10-4; Soroka, Atlanta, 9-1; Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-2; Greinke, Arizona, 9-3; Fried, Atlanta, 9-3; JGray, Colorado, 9-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 8-1; Marquez, Colorado, 8-3; Scherzer, Washington, 8-5.