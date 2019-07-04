NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered the unsealing of nearly 2,000 pages of records related to a civil case that may contain lurid claims about the sexual history of a wealthy hedge fund manager whose friends included Donald Trump before he became president, former President Bill Clinton and Great Britain's Prince Andrew.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling Wednesday came in a since-settled defamation case.

The records were not immediately released. However, the ruling contained an unusual warning to the public and the media "to exercise restraint" regarding potentially defamatory allegations.

The 2nd Circuit noted that claims in the defamation case contained new allegations of sexual abuse by "numerous prominent American politicians, powerful business executives, foreign presidents, a well-known prime minister and other world leaders."