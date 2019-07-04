BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2433 Down 39 Jul 2467 2469 2458 2458 Down 39 Sep 2467 Down 38 Sep 2467 2490 2430 2433 Down 39 Oct 2467 Down 38 Dec 2507 2522 2466 2467 Down 38 Mar 2500 2526 2471 2472 Down 38 May 2503 2529 2476 2476 Down 38 Jul 2516 2534 2480 2480 Down 38 Sep 2521 2521 2488 2488 Down 39 Dec 2528 2528 2494 2494 Down 40 Mar 2491 Down 40 May 2487 Down 39