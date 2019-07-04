  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/07/04 03:28

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2433 Down 39
Jul 2467 2469 2458 2458 Down 39
Sep 2467 Down 38
Sep 2467 2490 2430 2433 Down 39
Oct 2467 Down 38
Dec 2507 2522 2466 2467 Down 38
Mar 2500 2526 2471 2472 Down 38
May 2503 2529 2476 2476 Down 38
Jul 2516 2534 2480 2480 Down 38
Sep 2521 2521 2488 2488 Down 39
Dec 2528 2528 2494 2494 Down 40
Mar 2491 Down 40
May 2487 Down 39