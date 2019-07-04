KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — A Sudanese protest leader says the pro-democracy movement is resuming talks with the military council over a transfer of power to a civilian-led authority.

Mariam al-Mahdi, deputy chief of the main opposition Umma Party, tells The Associated Press that the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change is meeting Wednesday evening with the military council in the capital, Khartoum.

The African Union and Ethiopia, acting as mediators, invited both sides for direct negotiations over their joint proposal to end Sudan's political impasse.

The AU and Ethiopia say both sides responded "positively" but disagreed on the make-up of the sovereign council that would rule Sudan during the transition.

Talks between the two sides over a power-sharing agreement collapsed when security forces violently broke up a protest camp in Khartoum on June 3.