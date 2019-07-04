England vs New Zealand scoreboard

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England (AP) — Scoreboard Wednesday after the Cricket World Cup group game between England and New Zealand at Chester-le-Street:

ENGLAND

Jonny Bairstow b Henry 106

Jason Roy c Santner b Neesham 60

Joe Root c Latham b Boult 24

Jos Buttler c Williamson b Boult 11

Eoin Morgan c Santner b Henry 42

Ben Stokes c Henry b Santner 11

Chris Woakes c Williamson b Neesham 4

Liam Plunkett not out 15

Adil Rashid b Southee 16

Jofra Archer not out 1

Extras: (4b, 4lb, 7w) 15

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 305

Overs: 50

Fall of wickets: 1-123, 2-194, 3-206, 4-214, 5-248, 6-259, 7-272, 8-301

Did not bat: Mark Wood

Bowling: Mitchell Santner 10-0-65-1 (2w), Trent Boult 10-0-56-2 (1w), Tim Southee 9-0-70-1, Matt Henry 10-0-54-2 (2w), Colin de Grandhomme 1-0-11-0, Jimmy Neesham 10-1-41-2 (2w)

NEW ZEALAND

Martin Guptill c Buttler b Archer 8

Henry Nicholls lbw b Woakes 0

Kane Williamson run out (Wood) 27

Ross Taylor run out (Rashid/Buttler) 28

Tom Latham c Buttler b Plunkett 57

Jimmy Neesham b Wood 19

Colin de Grandhomme c Root b Stokes 3

Mitchell Santner lbw b Wood 12

Tim Southee not out 7

Matt Henry b Wood 7

Trent Boult st Buttler b Rashid 4

Extras: (2b, 6lb, 6w) 14

TOTAL: (all out) 186

Overs: 45

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-14, 3-61, 4-69, 5-123, 6-128, 7-164, 8-166, 9-181, 10-186

Bowling: Chris Woakes 8-0-44-1 (1w), Jofra Archer 7-1-17-1 (1w), Liam Plunkett 8-0-28-1 (1w), Mark Wood 9-0-34-3 (2w), Joe Root 3-0-15-0, Adil Rashid 5-0-30-1, Ben Stokes 5-0-10-1 (1w)

Toss: England

Result: England wins by 119 runs.

Umpires: S Ravi, India, and Rod Tucker, Australia

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel, Australia. Match referee: David Boon, Australia