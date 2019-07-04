Anti-drug chief slain in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the central Mexico state of Guanajuato say the head of the state prosecutor's anti-drug unit has been killed in a drive-by shooting.

The Guanajuato's state prosecutor's office says Francisco Javier Fuentes Uribe was standing outside a business in the city of Celaya Tuesday night when a car pulled up and occupants opened fire.

Fuentes had also been the head of the specialized investigation unit.

Guanajuato has recently struggled with growing violence fueled by gasoline theft rings.