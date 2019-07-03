  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/03 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 9 3 .750
Connecticut 9 4 .692 ½
Chicago 6 7 .462
New York 5 7 .417 4
Indiana 5 9 .357 5
Atlanta 2 9 .182
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 8 5 .615
Seattle 8 6 .571 ½
Minnesota 7 6 .538 1
Los Angeles 6 6 .500
Phoenix 5 5 .500
Dallas 4 7 .364 3

___

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas 90, Chicago 82

Minnesota 85, Atlanta 68

Wednesday's Games

New York at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.<