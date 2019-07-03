WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--WIMBLEDON

WIMBLEDON, England — American teenager Coco Gauff will try to follow up her upset win over Venus Williams when she plays Magdalena Rybarikova in the second round of Wimbledon. Defending champion Novak Djokovic is also in action. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos.

— With:

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-NOTEBOOK — UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

— Sidebars on merit.

CRI--CWC-ENGLAND-NEW ZEALAND

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England — England stumbled after a blazing start by in-form openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy to post 305-8 against New Zealand in their high-stakes match at the Cricket World Cup. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 350 words, photos. Will be updated with result.

— With:

— CRI--CWC-WORLD CUP-THE LATEST.

SOC--WWCUP-NETHERLANDS-SWEDEN

LYON, France — The Netherlands looks to reach the Womens World Cup final for the first time by beating 2003 runner-up Sweden at only its second participation in the tournament. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2030 GMT.

— Also:

— SOC--WWCUP-NAEHER'S SAVE — With a penalty kick save, Alyssa Naeher brushed aside the ghost of Hope Solo. By Anne Peterson. UPCOMING: 600 words and photos by 2200 GMT.

SOC--FIFA-INFANTINO

LYON, France — The coach of the Afghanistan women's soccer team calls on FIFA President Gianni Infantino to resign over the handling of an investigation into sexual abuse of female footballers in Afghanistan. By Rob Harris. SENT: 250 words, photo.

CRI--CWC-BAIRSTOW BATS BACK

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England — Theres nothing "negative and pathetic" about Jonny Bairstows batting at the Cricket World Cup. They were the words used by former England captain Michael Vaughan to describe fellow Yorkshireman Bairstow for suggesting that pundits wanted England to lose at the tournament. Bairstow has since hit 111 against India and 106 against New Zealand. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 350 words, photos.

SOC--COPA AMÉRICA-CHILE-PERU

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil — Two-time defending champion Chile takes on Peru in the semifinals of the Copa América, with the winner facing host Brazil in the final. By Eric Núñez. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Match starts at 0030 GMT.

SOC--COPA AMERICA-BRAZIL

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil — Brazil will finally come home for the first time in six years for the Copa América final on Sunday. Brazil hasn't played at Maracana Stadium since the 2013 Confederations' Cup final. By Mauricio Savarese. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1600 GMT.

SOC--COPA AMERICA-BRAZIL-ARGENTINA

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil — Brazil without Neymar has proved to be better than Argentina with Lionel Messi. Brazil beat Argentina 2-0 and will play in Copa América final seeking its 10th title. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 900 words, photos.

— With:

— SOC--COPA AMERICA-MESSI — Messi falls short again with Argentina. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 510 words, photos.

— SOC--COPA AMERICA-BRAZIL-JESUS — Jesus scores at last. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SOC--COPA AMERICA-ARGENTINA

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil — After being eliminated by Brazil in the semifinals, Argentina starts contemplating the future of the squad and of coach Lionel Scaloni. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1900 GMT.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.