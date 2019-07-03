TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Songshan Cultural and Creative Park has launched an exhibition to celebrate the history of the former tobacco factory, which will run until August 18.

The exhibition, “Songshan 80” (松菸八十), celebrates the 80th anniversary of the historic site. It will be hosted by Yi Yi Space (藝異空間) until August 18.

The exhibition showcases architectural drawings from the 1980s, and the film, “Conscience and Guilt,” which was shot 60 years ago at the factory. In addition, there are hundreds of old photos of the factory, and tobacco brand logos such as New Paradise, Longlife, Gentleman Cigar, and many more.

Director of Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, Chen Yu-Show (陳玉秀), said the exhibition has been planned for two years. The organizers connected with old factory workers to learn as much as they could about the history of the site.

In addition to the exhibition, ID card holders that have an “8” or “0” in their ID cards will be able to get a 20 percent discount when purchasing beverages at SongYan Gallery (松菸小賣所). Any visitors born in the year 1939 is eligible for a free tobacco tea gift.

For more information, please visit the official website or Facebook page.