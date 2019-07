BC-TEN--Wimbledon Results

Wimbledon Results

LONDON (AP) — Results Wednesday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Second Round

Benoit Paire (28), France, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 0-0, ret.

Women's Singles

Second Round

Maria Sakkari (31), Greece, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-1.

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Su-Wei Hsieh (28), Taiwan, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-2, 6-0.

Women's Doubles

First Round

Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan and Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Eden Silva, Britain and Sarah Beth Grey, Britain, 6-0, 6-3.

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (7), United States, def. Magda Linette, Poland and Irina Maria Bara, Romania, 7-5, 6-2.

Latisha Chan, Taiwan and Hao-Ching Chan (9), Taiwan, def. Katy Dunne, Britain and Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-2, 6-4.

Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium and Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Freya Christie, Britain and Katie Swan, Britain, 7-5, 6-2.