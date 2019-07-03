TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former National Policy Adviser Huang Hua’s (黃華) hunger strike in favor of Taiwan Independence entered its 46th day Wednesday (July 3).

Huang, 80, originally only consumed 1,000 cc of fruit juice, 1,000 cc of milk, and water, but since June 2, he has only drunk water. He started his “Gandhi-style” action on May 19 at the main hall of the Taipei Railway Station.

The activist’s main aim is to give a new impetus to the movement for Taiwan self-determination and for the formation of a Republic of Taiwan. In a book titled “No Other Choice,” Huang wrote how the people of Taiwan had “no other choice” but to undergo being citizens of the Qing empire, then Japanese and later citizens of the Republic of China. Shouldn’t it be about time that the people of Taiwan rose up against a similar fate and decided to establish their own new country, Huang pondered.

He has been using a non-violent sustainable method to awaken the Taiwanese and move toward reaching his aim of an independent Taiwan. Huang also hopes that all the small pro-Taiwan political parties and social movements can band together and form a new large party which can replace the Kuomintang to become the main alternative to the Democratic Progressive Party.

On the third day of his hunger strike, Huang converted to Christianity and was baptized in the presence of a Presbyterian Church official. During his action, he also received many visitors to encourage him, including most recently Presidential Secretary General Chen Chu (陳菊) and DPP Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰).

