TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Penbay International Circuit (大鵬灣國際賽車場), Taiwan's first FIA Grade Two track will close its doors by the middle of this month, according to

The 3.527-km long track, located in Donggang Township, Pingtung County first started running races in October 2011. However, the company that managed the track, on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis, "Oriental Leisure Group" (東方休閒集團), today (July 3) announced that it will shut down in mid-July due to financial losses and the breakdown of the negotiations with the government.

After many consultations with the government failed to reach a consensus on the terms of the BOT program, the company decided to issue an ultimatum to the government of "stopping business" similar to a strike, reported ETtoday. However, according to a source familiar with the matter, the government was unmoved by the action.

In response, the company officially declared the closure of the track and it appears that operations will be suspended indefinitely. Currently, the Dapeng Bay National Scenic Area consists of two sections which are operated on a BOT basis by the Dapeng Bay International Development Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Oriental Leisure Group.



Photo from Penbay International Circuit Facebook page.

The Dapeng Bay Sceneic Area is set to close on July 15, including related facilities such as the Penbay International Circuit and Oriental Resort Penbay (東方酒店), reported ETtoday. Some sources told the news site that equipment on the track was being packed up and preparations were being made to transfer the facility to the Dapeng Bay Scenic Area Administration, meaning that a closure is a foregone conclusion.

As an indicator of the scale of the BOT project, the total investment around the Dapeng Bay case climbed to NT$11 billion. The recreation project spanned land, sea, and air.

In addition to a race track, there were also facilities for light aircraft and water activities. Among the costlier items was the racetrack's stadium, which cost NT$1.4 billion to build.

As the first FIA Grade 2 race track in Taiwan, it hosted Audi R8 LMS, ARRC, the Chinese Racing Cup (華夏賽車大獎賽), and other international competitions in its heyday. If there is no last-minute reprieve in terms of funding, the track will likely remain dormant for at least one year, until the bidding process can be completed again.