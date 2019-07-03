The European Parliament is getting its turn at filling a top EU post on Wednesday, with lawmakers voting on a new president for the assembly.

Newly-elected MEPs, who had their inaugural session on Tuesday, are voting in a secret ballot to select a speaker for a two-and-a-half year term. To be elected, the next president will have to secure an absolute majority.

In the first round of voting, Italian lawmaker David-Maria Sassoli with the center-left Socialists and Democrats bloc (S&D) garnered 325 votes — narrowly missing getting an absolute majority by a mere seven votes

Czech lawmaker Jan Zahradil, with the euroskeptic European Conservatives and Reformists bloc, came in second with 162 votes. German Greens candidate Ska Keller came in third with 133, followed by Spain's Sira Rego with the United Left who got 42 votes.

The vote comes on the heels of a difficult agreement reached by the EU's 28 national leaders on filling the bloc's top jobs that saw German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen nominated as the next European Commission president, although she was not a lead candidate picked by one of the blocs in Parliament.

Backlash over EU job nominations

Many EU lawmakers criticized the leaders' nominations and it remains to be seen whether they will follow their recommendation in the vote on Wednesday.

European Council President Donald Tusk earlier recommended that Parliament choose a candidate from the center-left S&D for the first two-and-a-half year term, followed by a candidate from the center-rigth European People's Party (EPP) for the second term.

The EPP currently has the largest number of seats in Parliament, followed by the S&D — but both parties lost support in the European Parliament elections in May.

Italy's Sassoli is favored to win, after the S&D lawmaker got the backing of the center-right EPP as well as the liberals.

Von der Leyen is expected to travel to the French city of Strasbourg, where the European Parliament sits, in the afternoon on Wednesday to attend the session and likely try to win over support for her nomination as the head of the EU's executive arm.

MEPs will have the final say in the EU's top four jobs, as all nominees must be confirmed by the European Parliament. That vote has not been set yet, but is expected to occur in mid-July.

rs/jm (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.