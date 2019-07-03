Tipping culture in the US and Europe

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— To tip or not to tip? That is the question.



There is no tip culture to speak of in Taiwan. However, servers at most restaurants in the U.S and Europe expect customers to tip after they finish their meals.

According to the widely-used travel platform Skyscanner, waiters and waitresses in these countries expect good service to be rewarded with tips of 5 to 10 percent. However, this is seen as a token of gratitude rather than an obligation.

In Germany and France, a 10-percent gratuity is the norm. Skyscanner suggests rounding the amount to the nearest integer.

In the UK, there is no need to tip, as most restaurants charge a service fee in advance. In the southern European countries of Spain, Italy, and Portugal, tips typically range from 5 to 10 percent, and this also holds true in Austria and the Czech Republic.

However, tipping etiquette may vary when it comes to taxi drivers. Cab drivers in both the U.S. and Europe often keep the change as a form of tip.