TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Holger Chen (陳之漢) a popular, brawny Taiwanese vlogger has accepted a fight challenge from a Chinese boxer/kickboxer, after the latter took exception to Chen's "pro-Taiwan independence" stance.

On Monday (July 1) Chinese professional boxer and kickboxer Lian Yuxuan (練喻軒) posted a YouTube video in which he challenged Chen, a fitness gym owner, mixed martial artist, and commentator, also known as Kuan Chang (館長), to a fight. The challenge, which appears to be over Chen's recent, vociferous support of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, was ultimately accepted by Chen, who said "Let's set up a time. Little Brother, let's have a fight. I won't charge a dime" to take."

In a short, one-minute video, Lian said that he is from "Mainland China" that and he is the "most amateur and worst fan of MMA and boxing in China, but I got lucky." Lian claims to have won the WBC Muaythai diamond belt and the WBC Asia gold belt in boxing.

He then talks some smack by saying, "I heard that there is a curator in Taiwan who is called Chen Chih-han (陳癡漢), I'm sorry Chi-han means 'sex wolf' in Japanese." I criticized Chen for being "low-class" and said that he opened a gym to "cheat people."

He then said, "One day you're doing activities with Tsai Ing-wen, the next day you're doing things with Terry Gou these Taiwan separatists." Lian claimed he did not care about these things and then asked Chen if he was willing to fight him.

Lian emphasized that he is in a lighter weight class than and does yet set any requirements for him to fight. He then said that if Chen could last one three-minute round without being knocked down, he would be the winner.

Chen first responded in a YouTube of his own to his 600,000 plus followers, in which he said, "You 20-year-olds go around shouting. I want to fight The Rock. I even want to fight Tyson. I also want to fight the Big Mouth King [Conor McGregor]. I also want to wrestle John Cena." However, he warned Lian that when he tries to come over to Taiwan from China, Chinese authorities may block him, much as they had in the case of fake Kung Fu master challenger, Xu Xiadong, who authorities refused to allow to leave.

Later, Chen said that he had a big career and offered a sky-high purse of NT$10 million, but he then dropped it to NT$5 million, arousing debate among netizens. In a third video response released this afternoon, Chen said that he "would not charge a dime" to take the fight.

He also disclosed that he had talked with Lian the previous evening. He said at the beginning of their conversation they shouted at each other, before discussing the match.

Finally, Chen said the two discussed cross-strait relations. It is not yet clear whether the challenge match will actually take place or not.

