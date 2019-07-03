LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 35 of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

New Zealand will be without Lockie Ferguson against England, with the seamer missing out because of a tight left hamstring.

Ferguson is the Black Caps' leading wicket-taker at this Cricket World Cup with 17.

___

9 a.m.

One of England and New Zealand will be in the Cricket World Cup semifinals after their high-stakes meeting at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.

While the winner heads to the playoffs, the loser will face a nervous wait until Friday when fifth-placed Pakistan gets a final chance to climb into the top four.

There's more at stake for England at Riverside Stadium, where the forecast is for unbroken play.

The tournament host is in fourth place and only a point clear of Pakistan, which closes its group campaign against already-eliminated Bangladesh.

New Zealand is two points clear of Pakistan but has a much healthier net run-rate than its rival. So just avoiding a heavy defeat against England should ensure the Black Caps cannot be shunted from the semifinal lineup.

England is looking to avenge an embarrassing eight-wicket loss to New Zealand at the 2015 World Cup, which captain Eoin Morgan described as the "rock bottom" moment of his career.

___

