Taiwan tightens bail provisions

The Legislative Yuan passed the third reading of a revision to the Code of Criminal Procedure Wednesday, which allows the court to demand that accused on bail submit travel documents or be subject to monitoring if deemed necessary.

According to Taiwan's current Code of Criminal Procedure, no restraints shall be placed upon an accused unless sufficient evidence exists to support the possibility of violence, escape or suicide.

The new amendment will allow the court to demand the accused on bail to hand in their passports and travel documents, or be placed on electronic monitoring.

According to the bill, the court may request the authorities not to issue passports or travel documents to the accused. The accused may not leave their residence or a designated area without the permission of the court or the prosecutor.

The amendment also stipulates that if the accused is sentenced to death, life imprisonment or more than two years in prison, the court may issue an arrest warrant without a previous summons if there is suspicion that the accused may flee.

The amendment comes in the wake of several high-profile corruption cases involving the offenders fleeing the country, among them, former Tainan County Council Speaker Wu Chien-pao (吳健保).

Wu escaped to the Philippines in 2014 after he was convicted of intimidation and fraud and sentenced to five years and five months in prison by the Taiwan High Court.

He was caught and repatriated to Taiwan in February 2019.

New Power Party Legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) said that while the passage of the amendment widens the net of the criminal justice system, he urged lawmakers to work together across party lines to push for the passage of a bill that will make absconding a criminal offense.