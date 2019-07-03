TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Hello Kitty fans, are you ready? The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) has announced on their website that a tourist train will reenter service decked out with a new Hello Kitty theme on Thursday (July 4).

The TRA says that the train, which makes the trip around Taiwan once a day, carried 55,000 passengers last year. It is a particularly popular travel option for tourists visiting Taiwan.

The remodel was a collaborative effort between the TRA, ezTravel, and Japan-based Sanrio Company. According to the TRA, everything from the train's exterior to the equipment housed inside was redesigned.

The six carriages' new decorations feature familiar Taiwanese foods, plants, and animals. Additionally, TRA staff will serve Hello Kitty-related food and products on the train.