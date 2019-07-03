TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Government officials and tourism sector businesspeople from Busan, South Korea have come to Taiwan to promote greater business travel ties between their city and Taiwan.

The Busan vice-mayor for administrative affairs and the CEO of the Busan Tourism Organization are currently visiting Taiwan in the hopes of encouraging travel to their city for the purpose of meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE). The vice-mayor indicated that the number of Taiwanese MICE visitors has been on the rise in the last few years, accounting for 3,000 of the 240,000 visits made by Taiwanese to Busan in 2018, reported the Liberty Times.

The CEO made note of all the benefits his city provides to Taiwanese MICE visitors, including numerous direct flights between Taiwan and Busan, according to the news agency. Busan also boasts top-rated conference facilities, most of which are concentrated in the popular Haeundae District near many of the city’s tourist attractions.

Busan is actively looking to improve its exhibition and conference facilities in order to expand its appeal to MICE visitors. City officials see Taiwan as a market with great potential and aim to welcome more business travelers from the country in the future, the Liberty Times stated.

Busan is known to tourists for its natural beauty, local food, and festivals. Many flock to the city to attend such events as the Busan International Film Festival, the Busan One-Asia Festival, and the Busan International Fireworks Festival, as well as for cherry blossom season.