Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

J VB C H PROM.

LeMahieu NYY 77 317 62 108 .341

Devers Bos 82 325 64 107 .329

Polanco Min 80 332 55 106 .319

TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317

Alberto Bal 70 258 21 81 .314

Brantley Hou 81 320 41 100 .312

Andrus Tex 74 307 47 95 .309

Merrifield KC 86 361 60 111 .307

Moncada ChW 74 286 44 87 .304

Mancini Bal 80 312 54 94 .301

Jonrones=

Encarnación, New York, 24; Soler, Kansas City, 23; GSánchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; Vogelbach, Seattle, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 20.

Carreras Producidas=

DoSantana, Seattle, 63; LeMahieu, New York, 61; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 60; Bogaerts, Boston, 58; Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Soler, Kansas City, 57; Devers, Boston, 56; Encarnación, New York, 55; 2 tied at 54.

Pitcheo=

Giolito, Chicago, 11-2; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-4; Lynn, Texas, 10-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 9-2; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-7; Cashner, Baltimore, 8-3; Fiers, Oakland, 8-3.