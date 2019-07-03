  1. Home
National League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/03 13:41
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 50 36 .581
Philadelphia 45 40 .529
Washington 43 41 .512 6
New York 39 47 .453 11
Miami 32 51 .386 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 40 .535
Chicago 45 41 .523 1
St. Louis 41 42 .494
Pittsburgh 41 43 .488 4
Cincinnati 39 44 .470
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 58 29 .667
Colorado 44 41 .518 13
Arizona 43 44 .494 15
San Diego 42 43 .494 15
San Francisco 38 47 .447 19

___

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 18, Chicago Cubs 5

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 6

San Francisco 13, San Diego 2

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 3, Miami 2

Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 0

Houston 9, Colorado 8

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4

San Francisco 10, San Diego 4

Seattle 5, St. Louis 4

Wednesday's Games

Miami (Alcantara 4-7) at Washington (Strasburg 9-4), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 3-8) at Cincinnati (Gray 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 9-2) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-2) at Atlanta (Wilson 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Miley 6-4) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at San Diego (Quantrill 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1), 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-7) at Seattle (Leake 7-7), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.