TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- U.S. State Department official Jonathan Moore stated his wish for Taiwan to join more international organizations in the face of continued pressure from China.

Moore was speaking at Cross-Strait Relations: Present Challenges and Future Developments. The event was jointly held yesterday (July 2) by the Heritage Foundation and Prospect Foundation.

Moore addressed the issue of Taiwan not being permitted to join in numerous international organizations, calling for Taiwan’s inclusion in both the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and INTERPOL. In addition, he reaffirmed the U.S.’s desire for Taiwan to join international organizations regardless of whether or not statehood is a requirement for membership.

Moore was critical of China’s bullying stance toward Taiwan, stating that its actions would not win over the Taiwanese people and would only serve to create further tension, according to the State Department. The U.S. supports a continuation of the current status of cross-strait relations and rejects any military action against the island nation, calling on China to end its hostility.

Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) was also in attendance. He pointed out that Taiwanese have been paying attention to events in Hong Kong and vehemently reject the “one country, two systems” model.