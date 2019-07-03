  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/03 12:39
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 001 000 002—3 6 0
Tampa Bay 101 002 20x—6 8 0

Wojciechowski, Fry (6), Yacabonis (7), Givens (8) and Sisco; Morton, Kolarek (8), Roe (9) and Zunino. W_Morton 9-2. L_Wojciechowski 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Sisco (5), Davis (6). Tampa Bay, Lowe (16).

___

Boston 412 000 120—10 15 0
Toronto 010 001 103— 6 8 0

Price, Brewer (7), Taylor (8), Kelley (9) and C.Vazquez; Thornton, Reid-Foley (3), Law (7), Biagini (8), Giles (9) and Jansen. W_Price 6-2. L_Thornton 2-6. HRs_Boston, Vazquez (12), Devers 2 (14). Toronto, Jansen (5).

___

Cleveland 015 010 011—9 13 0
Kansas City 010 020 200—5 12 2

Bauer, O.Perez (7), Cimber (7), Wittgren (8), Hand (9) and R.Perez; Junis, Newberry (5), Diekman (8), Lopez (9) and Maldonado. W_Bauer 7-6. L_Junis 4-8. HRs_Kansas City, Soler (23), Mondesi (7).

___

Los Angeles 100 024 020—9 8 1
Texas 102 001 000—4 6 4

Suarez, Cahill (5), J.Anderson (7), Bedrosian (8), H.Robles (9) and Lucroy, Garneau; Minor, Martin (5), Fairbanks (6), Leclerc (6), Biddle (7), St. John (8) and Mathis. W_Cahill 3-6. L_Fairbanks 0-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun (18). Texas, DeShields (2).

___

INTERLEAGUE
New York 020 000 000—2 6 1
New York 000 001 03x—4 11 0

Paxton, Kahnle (7), Ottavino (8), Britton (8) and Sanchez; Wheeler, Wilson (7), Lugo (8), E.Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Lugo 4-2. L_Ottavino 3-3. Sv_E.Diaz (18). HRs_New York, Davis (9).

___

Houston 113 000 400—9 13 1
Colorado 110 051 000—8 14 1

Urquidy, James (4), Harris (6), Devenski (7), Pressly (8), R.Osuna (9) and Chirinos; Marquez, Shaw (7), McGee (7), Oberg (8) and Wolters. W_Harris 3-1. L_McGee 0-1. Sv_R.Osuna (18). HRs_Houston, Gurriel 2 (10).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Chicago 000 000 001—1 6 0
Pittsburgh 101 300 00x—5 7 0

Hendricks, Maples (4), Montgomery (4), R.Rosario (8) and Contreras; Musgrove, Liriano (4), R.Rodriguez (5), Holmes (6), Crick (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Stallings. W_Holmes 1-0. L_Hendricks 7-6. HRs_Pittsburgh, Frazier (4).

___

Miami 100 000 010—2 7 1
Washington 200 000 001—3 8 1

Gallen, Conley (3), Brice (5), N.Anderson (8), Quijada (9) and Alfaro; Corbin, Suero (8), Doolittle (9) and Gomes. W_Doolittle 5-2. L_Quijada 0-2. HRs_Washington, Soto (15).

___

Philadelphia 000 200 000—2 7 1
Atlanta 000 000 000—0 4 0

Nola, Neris (9) and Realmuto; Keuchel, Sobotka (8), Blevins (9), Tomlin (9) and McCann. W_Nola 7-2. L_Keuchel 1-2. Sv_Neris (17).

___

Milwaukee 000 112 000 00—4 6 1
Cincinnati 200 000 110 01—5 10 0
(11 innings)

C.Anderson, Peralta (6), Albers (8), Guerra (9), Claudio (10), Burnes (11) and Grandal; Roark, Lorenzen (7), Hughes (9), Garrett (10), R.Iglesias (11) and Farmer, Casali. W_R.Iglesias 2-7. L_Burnes 1-4. HRs_Milwaukee, Moustakas (24), Yelich (31), Thames (13). Cincinnati, Puig (18), Suarez (20).