NEEDLES, Calif. (AP) — The small California desert town of Needles has declared itself a sanctuary city of a different kind — for gun owners.

The 5,000-resident town across the Colorado River from Arizona near the Nevada state line recently labeled itself a "2nd Amendment Sanctuary City."

Officials are directing their city attorney to write a resolution asking the Legislature to let licensed gun owners in other states carry their firearms into the city.

Councilman Timothy Terral, who proposed the resolution, says it was inspired by friends across the river telling him they won't come to Needles because they can't legally bring their guns. California doesn't recognize out-of-state concealed carry permits.

This effort is part of a national trend of conservative areas resisting tougher state gun laws.

___

Rogers reported from Los Angeles.