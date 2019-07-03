TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of women opting to become entrepreneurs continues to rise in Taiwan, according to a Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) report.

The international non-profit organization, Startup Leadership Program (SLP), held a forum for female entrepreneurship on June 29, in Taipei. Cecily Pan (潘思璇), founder of skin care brand Inna Organic, and Lee I-chen (李怡禛), founder of a hotpot chain restaurant, were invited to share their experience of running businesses.

Due to a lack of resources and government-led incubators, the business environment in Taiwan has in the past been more challenging for female entrepreneurs, remarked Karen Yu (余宛如), a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator, at the forum, as reported by the Liberty Times.

Nevertheless, Yu said the odds against women starting up in business have been reduced. Women business owners now may be better placed to balance their work and life through the help of technology than an employee working for a firm, she said.

Yu added that she has promoted legislation that provides assistance to startups. She also encouraged women to establish their business and persevere with them.

According to a report published by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) in October last year, women entrepreneurs accounted for 36 percent of the total 1.46 million entrepreneurs in Taiwan, in 2017. The number increased by 13,781 compared to 2016.

Among the businesses run by women, approximately 99 percent are small- and middle-scaled companies, the data shows.

Citing the above-mentioned data, SLP organizers described the business environment in Taiwan as fairly friendly toward female entrepreneurs. It also quoted a survey conducted by 1111, a human resource consulting firm, that nearly 90 percent of women surveyed had expressed an interest in starting their own businesses.

The SLP forum, entering its fifth year, invites women business owners to share their experiences, and provides a platform for exchanges and interactions between female entrepreneurs.