By  Associated Press
2019/07/03 12:05
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
McNeil NYM 72 271 37 95 .351
Bellinger LAD 82 295 67 102 .346
Blackmon Col 69 301 66 101 .336
Yelich Mil 79 296 66 97 .328
Arenado Col 84 326 61 105 .322
Dahl Col 76 286 55 92 .322
Verdugo LAD 80 251 32 78 .311
KMarte Ari 82 333 55 103 .309
Freeman Atl 85 337 63 104 .309
Bell Pit 82 318 65 98 .308
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Alonso, New York, 28; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 27; Bell, Pittsburgh, 25; FReyes, San Diego, 24; Renfroe, San Diego, 24; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 24; Freeman, Atlanta, 22; JBaez, Chicago, 21; 9 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 77; Arenado, Colorado, 67; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 67; Yelich, Milwaukee, 67; Freeman, Atlanta, 65; Alonso, New York, 64; Escobar, Arizona, 64; Ozuna, St. Louis, 62; Hosmer, San Diego, 60; Harper, Philadelphia, 59.

Pitching

Woodruff, Milwaukee, 10-2; Soroka, Atlanta, 9-1; Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-2; Greinke, Arizona, 9-3; Fried, Atlanta, 9-3; Strasburg, Washington, 9-4; JGray, Colorado, 9-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 8-1; Marquez, Colorado, 8-3; Scherzer, Washington, 8-5.