BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 77 317 62 108 .341 Devers Bos 82 325 64 107 .329 Polanco Min 79 328 55 105 .320 TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317 Alberto Bal 70 258 21 81 .314 Brantley Hou 81 320 41 100 .312 Andrus Tex 73 304 46 94 .309 Merrifield KC 86 361 60 111 .307 Moncada ChW 74 286 44 87 .304 La Stella LAA 77 280 49 85 .304 Home Runs

Encarnacion, New York, 24; Soler, Kansas City, 23; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; Vogelbach, Seattle, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 20.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 62; LeMahieu, New York, 61; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 60; Bogaerts, Boston, 58; Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Soler, Kansas City, 57; Devers, Boston, 56; Encarnacion, New York, 55; 2 tied at 54.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 11-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Texas, 10-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 9-2; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-7; Cashner, Baltimore, 8-3; Fiers, Oakland, 8-3.