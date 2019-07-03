  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/03 11:55
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 77 317 62 108 .341
Devers Bos 82 325 64 107 .329
Polanco Min 79 328 55 105 .320
TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317
Alberto Bal 70 258 21 81 .314
Brantley Hou 81 320 41 100 .312
Andrus Tex 73 304 46 94 .309
Merrifield KC 86 361 60 111 .307
Moncada ChW 74 286 44 87 .304
La Stella LAA 77 280 49 85 .304
Home Runs

Encarnacion, New York, 24; Soler, Kansas City, 23; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; Vogelbach, Seattle, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 20.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 62; LeMahieu, New York, 61; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 60; Bogaerts, Boston, 58; Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Soler, Kansas City, 57; Devers, Boston, 56; Encarnacion, New York, 55; 2 tied at 54.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 11-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Texas, 10-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 9-2; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-7; Cashner, Baltimore, 8-3; Fiers, Oakland, 8-3.