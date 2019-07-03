SAN DIEGO (AP) — A secret Facebook group for Border Patrol agents that included sexually explicit posts has put the agency on the defensive.

One member says it was a forum for current and former agents to swap stories and vent. The former agent likened it to a bar where agents would gather after work. He says any agent active on Facebook would have likely received an invitation to join.

The agent, who retired last year in San Diego, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he feared a public backlash.

The Facebook group included sexual posts about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and insensitive comments about recent deaths of immigrants in custody. Members also questioned the authenticity of a recent photo of a father and daughter who drowned in the Rio Grande.

___

Associated Press Writer Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.