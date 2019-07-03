TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Dalai Lama apologized for his remarks that any female successor should be “more attractive” on Tuesday (June 2), the BBC reports.

During an interview with the news agency last week, the Tibetan spiritual leader once again made a controversial comment. When asked whether his reincarnated successor could be female, the Dalai Lama admitted the possibility but made a joke regarding her appearance.

"If a female Dalai Lama comes, she should be more attractive," he said with a laugh and then made a distorted face. “If a female Dalai Lama looked a certain way, then people, I think, prefer not to see ... that face," he continued.

His office released a statement to clarify that the Dalai Lama genuinely meant no offense and that “he is deeply sorry that people have been hurt by what he said and offers his sincere apologies.” “It sometimes happens that off-the-cuff remarks, which might be amusing in one cultural context, lose their humor in translation ...” the statement added.

The statement also mentioned the Dalai Lama’s consistent emphasis on "the need for people to connect with each other on a deeper human level, rather than getting caught up in preconceptions based on superficial appearances," as well as his support for gender equality. Under his leadership, 20 Tibetan nuns have earned a geshema degree, a prestigious academic distinction in Tibetan Buddhism that used to be reserved for men.