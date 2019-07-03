|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|54
|29
|.651
|—
|Tampa Bay
|50
|36
|.581
|5½
|Boston
|45
|40
|.529
|10
|Toronto
|32
|54
|.372
|23½
|Baltimore
|24
|61
|.282
|31
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|53
|30
|.639
|—
|Cleveland
|46
|38
|.548
|7½
|Chicago
|39
|42
|.481
|13
|Detroit
|27
|52
|.342
|24
|Kansas City
|29
|57
|.337
|25½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|54
|32
|.628
|—
|Texas
|46
|38
|.548
|7
|Oakland
|46
|39
|.541
|7½
|Los Angeles
|42
|43
|.494
|11½
|Seattle
|37
|51
|.420
|18
___
|Monday's Games
L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.
Toronto 11, Kansas City 4
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3
|Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Boston 10, Toronto 6
N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3
Houston 9, Colorado 8
Cleveland 9, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit (Norris 2-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Sale 3-7) at Toronto (Waguespack 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 7-4) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 9-2) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 3-4) at Texas (Jurado 5-3), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Miley 6-4) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 1-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 8-4) at Oakland (Anderson 0-3), 9:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-7) at Seattle (Leake 7-7), 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.