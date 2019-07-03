Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|002—3
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|101
|002
|20x—6
|8
|0
Wojciechowski, Fry (6), Yacabonis (7), Givens (8) and Sisco; Morton, Kolarek (8), Roe (9) and Zunino. W_Morton 9-2. L_Wojciechowski 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Sisco (5), Davis (6). Tampa Bay, Lowe (16).
___
|Boston
|412
|000
|120—10
|15
|0
|Toronto
|010
|001
|103—
|6
|8
|0
Price, Brewer (7), Taylor (8), Kelley (9) and Vazquez; Thornton, Reid-Foley (3), Law (7), Biagini (8), Giles (9) and Jansen. W_Price 6-2. L_Thornton 2-6. HRs_Boston, Vazquez (12), Devers 2 (14). Toronto, Jansen (5).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|020
|000
|000—2
|6
|1
|New York
|000
|001
|03x—4
|11
|0
Paxton, Kahnle (7), Ottavino (8), Britton (8) and Sanchez; Wheeler, Wilson (7), Lugo (8), E.Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Lugo 4-2. L_Ottavino 3-3. Sv_E.Diaz (18). HRs_New York, Davis (9).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|100
|000
|010—2
|7
|1
|Washington
|200
|000
|001—3
|8
|1
Gallen, Conley (3), Brice (5), N.Anderson (8), Quijada (9) and Alfaro; Corbin, Suero (8), Doolittle (9) and Gomes. W_Doolittle 5-2. L_Quijada 0-2. HRs_Washington, Soto (15).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|200
|000—2
|7
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
Nola, Neris (9) and Realmuto; Keuchel, Sobotka (8), Blevins (9), Tomlin (9) and McCann. W_Nola 7-2. L_Keuchel 1-2. Sv_Neris (17).
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|112
|000
|00—4
|6
|1
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|110
|01—5
|10
|0
C.Anderson, Peralta (6), Albers (8), Guerra (9), Claudio (10), Burnes (11) and Grandal; Roark, Lorenzen (7), Hughes (9), Garrett (10), R.Iglesias (11) and Farmer, Casali. W_R.Iglesias 2-7. L_Burnes 1-4. HRs_Milwaukee, Moustakas (24), Yelich (31), Thames (13). Cincinnati, Puig (18), Suarez (20).