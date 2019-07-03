|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|50
|36
|.581
|—
|Philadelphia
|45
|40
|.529
|4½
|Washington
|42
|41
|.506
|6½
|New York
|39
|47
|.453
|11
|Miami
|32
|50
|.390
|16
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|46
|40
|.535
|—
|Chicago
|45
|40
|.529
|½
|St. Louis
|41
|41
|.500
|3
|Pittsburgh
|40
|43
|.482
|4½
|Cincinnati
|39
|44
|.470
|5½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|57
|29
|.663
|—
|Colorado
|44
|40
|.524
|12
|Arizona
|43
|43
|.500
|14
|San Diego
|42
|42
|.500
|14
|San Francisco
|37
|47
|.440
|19
___
|Monday's Games
Pittsburgh 18, Chicago Cubs 5
Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 6
San Francisco 13, San Diego 2
|Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 0
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Miami (Alcantara 4-7) at Washington (Strasburg 9-4), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 3-8) at Cincinnati (Gray 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 9-2) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-2) at Atlanta (Wilson 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Houston (Miley 6-4) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at San Diego (Quantrill 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-7) at Seattle (Leake 7-7), 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Miami at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.